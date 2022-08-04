Kareena Kapoor Khan: It’s the coolest, bravest decision

Slamming those who trolled Alia’s choice to start a family, Bebo says young actress stood up for personal desire and will take on ‘best of films’ after motherhood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Like the rest of the Kapoor family, Kareena Kapoor Khan is eagerly awaiting the arrival of cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first child. When Bhatt announced her pregnancy in June, what should have been a personal milestone for the couple quickly turned into an opinion-fest. The actor was unfortunately trolled by a section of social media users who questioned her move of embracing motherhood at the peak of her career. Bhatt recently addressed the uncalled-for criticism, questioning why “the eyeballs are always on women’s choices.”

Kareena, no stranger to detractors in her 22-year career, rallies behind Bhatt, stating that the actor should not be answerable to anyone for her personal decision. “I think it’s the bravest and coolest decision for Alia. She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever. There is no bigger star than her today, and I am not being biased because she is a part of my family. I am saying this because she is a spectacular actor. After delivery, she will go on to do the best of films. She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling], which is, ‘I want to have a child with the man I love.’ She wants to experience the most beautiful thing in life, and I love her more for that. I am her fan,” she says.

In many ways, Kareena too has lived life on her own terms — she was candid about her love life when her peers liked to play coy. She got married at the peak of stardom, shattering the industry’s archaic notion that leading ladies didn’t have a fruitful career after marriage. The actor admits that her individualistic streak, coupled with her talent, has made her stay relevant. “I never chased success, not even in my 20s. I am very happy with what I have. I have said no to directors with whom I didn’t want to work, I have chosen [to work with] a bad filmmaker [over] a good one,” she laughs, before adding that these instinctive decisions have made her what she is today. “I value my family life — whether it’s [spending time with] my parents, my husband or children. I don’t want to only chase a box-office hit, or prove myself as the number one actress. That has never been my dream. That’s the reason I have sustained for so long.”

