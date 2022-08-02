Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are at their candid best on Karan Johar's chat show; watch

The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films

The new season of 'Koffee With Karan' has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities to date. However, for its fifth episode, it brings to the couch Indian entertainment’s legendary celebrity, Aamir Khan. Joining him on the couch will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a strong part of 'Koffee with Karan', and is now back for her seventh stint. The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films.

The much-speculated equation of Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. “Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries,” said the Khan candidly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan points out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers on celebrities' secrets, leg-pulling, and a lot of fun.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars. The show will be available for streaming from August 4, midnight.