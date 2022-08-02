Breaking News
Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are at their candid best on Karan Johar's chat show; watch

Updated on: 02 August,2022 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films

Koffee With Karan/ Pic-Instagram


The new season of 'Koffee With Karan' has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities to date. However, for its fifth episode, it brings to the couch Indian entertainment’s legendary celebrity, Aamir Khan. Joining him on the couch will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a strong part of 'Koffee with Karan', and is now back for her seventh stint. The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films.

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)


Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan points out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers on celebrities' secrets, leg-pulling, and a lot of fun.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.  The show will be available for streaming from August 4, midnight. 

