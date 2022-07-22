Breaking News
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
Mumbai: State clears resumption of Metro-3 car shed work at Aarey
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Koffee with Karan 7 Things were hard at home we didnt have much money shares Samantha Ruth Prabhu

'Koffee with Karan 7': Things were hard at home, we didn't have much money; shares Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Updated on: 22 July,2022 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

When the host, Karan asked Samantha about the one thing that she would not do for money, she said that there are many things like that including her filmography as she has still not done a film just for the money

'Koffee with Karan 7': Things were hard at home, we didn't have much money; shares Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Picture courtesy/Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram account


Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the name that has taken the nation over by a storm with her mysterious attraction, unmatchable talent and stunning beauty in a short span and today her popularity is no competition to any other female actress in India.

Making her debut in the most popular chat show in India, Samantha made an appearance with Akshay Kumar in episode 3, season 7 of Koffee with Karan where she opened up about how acting was not always on her plans. When the host, Karan asked Samantha about the one thing that she would not do for money, she said that there are many things like that including her filmography as she has still not done a film just for the money.

Also Read: 'Koffee With Karan 7': Samantha Ruth Prabhu all set to make her 'kouch' debut


He continued to ask the actress who has given unforgettable performances and won multiple awards if acting was something that always floated her boat to which she replied. "No, it wasn't. I didn't have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn't have much money to study further.. but then I am really glad", concluded a smiling Samantha.

The self-made superstar also added, "When my father said No I can't pay your loans, that changed my life."

And surprisingly this same woman rules the country today as she has been topping lists by a research agency month after month in the All India study of Most Popular Female Stars and if that isn't proof enough, there is always news of her high demand in the Bollywood circuit as well. Fans and audiences are keenly waiting for her next project to release.

Also Read: Samantha Prabhu celebrates 'Oh! Baby' third year anniversary

samantha ruth prabhu koffee with karan karan johar Akshay Kumar Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK