'Koffee With Karan 7': Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu show off their dance moves on Karan Johar's show

Karan Johar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Akshay Kumar on Koffee With Karan 7

The Koffee With Karan couch is set to sizzle with two of the biggest names in entertainment – Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The episode's teaser hints at a lively potboiler of glamour, secrets and witty one-liners delivered by the two celebrated guests. Akshay Kumar makes his entry in the third episode of the Hotstar Specials in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show’s debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms. Marking his third appearance on the show, he does what he has always done best – show who is the boss.

Recollecting the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap, the iconic host Karan Johar candidly asks Akki, “What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?” To this, the show veteran pragmatically replies, “I would pay for his funeral,” he says so while suggesting that no one gets to mess with Mrs. Khiladi.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the host cleverly weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, “If you had to host your best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunk would you hire to dance?” to this, the leading lady in a heartbeat said, “Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh.”

Karan Johar has already hinted that with the episode’s all-new pairing, viewers can expect ‘another riot’ of fun and laughter.