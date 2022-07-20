Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all Uttar Pradesh FIRs, disbands SIT
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Koffee With Karan 7 Akshay Kumar Samantha Ruth Prabhu groove to Oo Antava

'Koffee With Karan 7': Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu groove to 'Oo Antava'

Updated on: 20 July,2022 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

A clip of the two dancing on the number, originally picturised on Samantha and Allu Arjun, was shared on the Instagram page of Disney+ Hotstar

'Koffee With Karan 7': Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu groove to 'Oo Antava'

Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pic/ AFP, Official Instagram account


Stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, who will be seen on the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan', grooved to the popular track 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

A clip of the two dancing on the number, originally picturised on Samantha and Allu Arjun, was shared on the Instagram page of Disney+ Hotstar.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)


The two guest stars of filmmaker Karan Johar's show were seen doing the hook step of the number, which was released on January 7 and currently has 272,289,880 views.

Also Read: SRK enjoys meal at Italian restaurant in London's Mayfair, poses with chefs

The caption of the video reads: "The cool and the killer raising temperature in the house!"

The teaser of the third episode was unveiled on Tuesday. Akshay made his entry in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show's debutant Samantha in his arms. The episode marks his third appearance on the show.

The new episode of 'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at 7 p.m.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Akshay Kumar samantha ruth prabhu karan johar koffee with karan Web Series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK