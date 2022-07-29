Breaking News
29 July,2022
The progression to production is natural for the actor who has made her mark in the industry over the past 21 years

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next stop, production

Kareena Kapoor Khan


Last year, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that she is turning producer with Hansal Mehta’s yet-untitled next. The progression to production is natural for the actor who has made her mark in the industry over the past 21 years. The idea, she says, came from Ektaa Kapoor who is also producing the thriller. “I loved the script so much that Ektaa said, ‘Why don’t you produce the film with me?’ I thought it was a good idea. It’s not that I am opening a production house. I just thought let’s try something new, because we [as artistes] have to keep evolving,” says Kapoor, adding, “Ektaa is going to do everything. I will be involved as a creative producer.” The film is slated to roll in London in September. 

