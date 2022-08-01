Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor Khan Hansal and I come from different worlds

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Hansal and I come from different worlds

Updated on: 01 August,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Kareena set to roll her maiden production, to be helmed by Mehta, in London in September

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Hansal and I come from different worlds

Kareena Kapoor Khan


Almost a year after she announced her production plans (Film marks a lot of firsts, Aug 10), Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready to take the project on floors. The yet-untitled moody thriller, to be helmed by Hansal Mehta, will go on floors in September. For Kapoor, the film is special for more than one reason. “We will [roll] in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me,” says the actor-producer.

Also Read: mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next stop, production

Ektaa Kapoor, Hansal Mehta
Ektaa Kapoor and Hansal Mehta


In her 22 years in the industry, Kapoor has become the face of mainstream cinema, with numerous blockbusters in her kitty. Mehta, on the other hand, is known for his middle-of-the-road cinema, telling brave stories of the marginalised communities. So, what does the marriage of their different creative sensibilities look like? “Hansal and I come from different worlds. When two distinct worlds come together, I believe there will be fireworks. I am also a submissive actor; I like to submit myself to the director. He can mould me the way he wants,” she says, ready to dive into the film’s universe. The team is neck-deep in the pre-production of the movie, which is also backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at being a part of 'Koffee With Karan'; details inside

Kareena Kapoor ekta kapoor hansal mehta bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK