Ask SRK! Who is Shah Rukh Khan supporting at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final?

Shah Rukh Khan had an 'Ask SRK' session for fans
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan had a surprise 'Ask SRK' session for fans on Twitter on Saturday. Among the many questions that he replied to, he also revealed which team he is cheering for at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final tomorrow between Argentina and France. Scroll down to check out some of the best responses!
Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022
He also opened up about the one movie he can watch all his life.
Lots of them Shawshank Redemption, mad mad mad world, some of the mission impossible series, scent of a woman….many more https://t.co/ZJSGWUkj7A— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022
Here's what he said about birthday boy John Abraham, who plays the antagonist in his film 'Pathaan' which also stars Deepika Padukone.
John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don’t get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him. https://t.co/25tzyxgG9a— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022
The actor had a witty reply when a fan asked for his contact details.
I am phone and messaging unfriendly…. https://t.co/2hqe4rIIOO— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022