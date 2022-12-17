Breaking News
Happy Birthday John Abraham! Shah Rukh Khan wishes John with Pathaan’s new still

Updated on: 17 December,2022 06:15 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

John who turned 50 today looked intense in all-black attire

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram


Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish his ‘on-screen foe and off-screen buddy’ John Abraham with Pathaan’s new still on his birthday today. Taking to his Twitter and Instagram handles Shah Rukh Khan shared a new still of John Abraham from their upcoming film Pathaan. John plays the antagonist in this film which also stars Deepika Padukone.






In the new still, John who turned 50 today looked intense in all-black attire. The post read, "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

 
 
 
 
 
