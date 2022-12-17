Happy Birthday John Abraham! Shah Rukh Khan wishes John with Pathaan’s new still

John who turned 50 today looked intense in all-black attire
Credit: Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish his ‘on-screen foe and off-screen buddy’ John Abraham with Pathaan’s new still on his birthday today. Taking to his Twitter and Instagram handles Shah Rukh Khan shared a new still of John Abraham from their upcoming film Pathaan. John plays the antagonist in this film which also stars Deepika Padukone.
On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022
Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/nOvEsmAPkV
In the new still, John who turned 50 today looked intense in all-black attire. The post read, "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Happy Birthday John Abraham: The actor's adorable moments with pets Bailey and Sia