Happy Birthday John Abraham: 5 Unknown facts that not many know about him

Today is the birthday of John Abraham. The actor, who started off in Bollywood with the hit film ‘Jism’, went onto become one of the most sought-after actors in the showbiz industry. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s presenting 7 of the relatively unknown facts about the superstar.
- Not many know that, John Abraham is HALF south Indian and half Parsi! While his father is a Malayali Syrian Christian (who happens to be from Kerala native), his mother is a Parsi Zoroastrian from Gujarat.
- That the birthday boy John Abraham is a gym-freak is something that everyone knows and is aware about. But, not many know that, prior to him entering showbiz, our Johnny boy was an ace footballer and an outstanding athlete as well. Not just that, John Abraham has even won many prizes and recognitions in many racing events and competitions.
- It’s a given that there are many out there who consider John Abraham as an ‘epitome’ for a great physique. He is a role model to many fitness enthusiasts. But, did you know that, besides having a great chiseled physique, the birthday boy John Abraham has even tried his hand in singing as well! One can hear his vocal skills in the film 'Rocky Handsome'. If you are wondering as to which song has he sung in the film, then, let us tell you that, you will be shocked to know that the unplugged version of the track ‘Alfazon Ki Tarah' has been crooned by none other than John Abraham himself!
- Even though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, it's also being said that John is also known as 'Farhan’.
- John Abraham has a condition called DNS ‘Deviated Nasal Septum’, which means a closed nose. This happened when his brother carried him and accidentally dropped him on the nose. As a result of this, John often has to breathe through his mouth as compared to his nose.
