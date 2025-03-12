Ahead of Holi 2025, actor Vardhaan Puri spoke about how his relationship with the festival evolved over the years and the reason behind the same

Holi has always been one of the most vibrant and joyous festivals in India. For Vardhaan Puri, too, Holi meant a party he eagerly looked forward to, but his approach towards the festival has evolved. “I used to be the one who was most enthusiastic about Holi parties,” he recalls, reminiscing about the colors, the music, and the infectious energy of the festival. But over time, his perspective changed about the way people celebrate the festival.

Vardhaan on the festival celebrations taking dangerous turn

“I have seen people play Holi in a limitless manner,” Vardhaan shares. The festival, meant to spread happiness, often takes a dangerous turn when people forget the concept of consent especially when it comes to women. “When people are intoxicated and do as they please while trying to justify their actions by screaming ‘bura na maano Holi hai’, they tend to forget that not everyone is comfortable with colour being thrown at them, with strangers touching them in the name of celebrations. It’s just not justified,” he says. This disregard for personal space and boundaries made him step back and think. “It’s been many years since I have been doing an intimate and cozy Holi celebration with my family and friends with organic colours. At least that way I know that the women of my family and my close friends are safe.”

On animal safety

Another concern close to his heart is the effect of Holi on animals. “They are helpless beings who can’t speak, yet they suffer during these uncontrolled celebrations. People throw colors and water balloons at them without realizing how harmful it is for their skin and health,” Vardhaan emphasizes. The loud music and bursting balloons create a stressful environment for them, something they have no escape from.

While he respects the joy Holi brings, Vardhaan believes in celebrating responsibly. “Holi is a festival and must be celebrated with a sense of spirituality and faith. Festivals should be about love, not discomfort,” he concludes, urging people to have fun but also be mindful of their actions towards both humans and animals. Also, our earth is running out of water. Let’s conserve and preserve it before it is too late.