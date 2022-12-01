Brother from another mother

It almost seems like Varun Dhawan and Badshah were gearing up to play a game of hopscotch at the red carpet event of IIFA

Varun Dhawan and Badshah

Bholi si soorat

No one can deny that Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous in western outfits. However, she manages to make people stop and take notice even when dressed in a loose salwar suit and is sans make-up

Party toh banti hai



Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane

Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa



Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are truly supportive friends as they join Rajkummar Rao, who came with wife Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte at the success party of their recent OTT film



Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan and Ananya Birla

Just in

Neha Dhupia and Chitrangda Singh

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal