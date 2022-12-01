×
Brother from another mother

Updated on: 01 December,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

It almost seems like Varun Dhawan and Badshah were gearing up to play a game of hopscotch at the red carpet event of IIFA

Varun Dhawan and Badshah


Bholi si soorat




No one can deny that Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous in western outfits. However, she manages to make people stop and take notice even when dressed in a loose salwar suit and is sans  make-up


Party toh banti hai

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane
Rajkummar Rao with wife PatralekhaaRajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa

Huma Qureshi and Radhika ApteHuma Qureshi and Radhika Apte

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are truly supportive friends as they join Rajkummar Rao, who came with wife Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte at the success party of their recent OTT film

Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan and Ananya Birla
Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan and Ananya Birla

Just in

Neha Dhupia and Chitrangda Singh

