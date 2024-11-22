Varun Dhawan opened his account on the professional networking site LinkedIn. He mentioned his key movies from his filmography but skipped his critically acclaimed performance in October

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently joined the professional networking platform LinkedIn. he has described himself as an actor, investor and assistant director. He has filled the profile with his list of achievements and work in the movie industry. He has also put a list of his key projects and described all of them in one line. The list mentions movies like Student Of The Year, Badlapur, Sui Dhaga, Judwaa, Coolie No 1, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Bhediya. He, however, did not mention Shoojit Siracar's October that won him praise for his nuanced performance.

Here's how Varun Dhawan described his films

Student of the Year: Graduated top of the class by showcasing my prowess in extra curricular activities.

Badlapur: Self-motivated myself while doing a balancing act between morals and ethics.

Sui Dhaga: Dabbled in the world of fashion by mastering the art of weaving dreams and clothes.

Judwaa: Doubled down as a multitasker who could do the job of 2 people for the compensation of 1.

Coolie No. 1: Shouldered the burdens of many and was honoured as the top performer in the load bearing industry.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: Learnt the art of persuasion leading to a long term partnership.

Bhediya: The project that made me realise that transformation is more than just makeup—it’s a mindset.

Varun's first post on LinkedIn

His first post on LinkedIn was labelled as a new chapter'.

He went down to pen: “Starting a New Chapter – Bringing My Journey to LinkedIn Hello everyone.”

“I’m excited to join the LinkedIn community! As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving.”

The actor said that what excites him the most about being on the platform is “the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries – not just entertainment.”

“The lessons I’ve learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better. I’m looking forward to sharing insights, discussing creativity, leadership, and yes – even some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the world of film.

“If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that there’s always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career. Thanks for welcoming me to this amazing community!”

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun was recently seen in the action-packed series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' created by Raj and DK. The series co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series is from the same universe as the American Citadel fronted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The actor will also be seen in 'Baby John'. Directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, 'Baby John' will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. 'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.