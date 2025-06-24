Breaking News
Varun Dhawan shares BTS video from Border 2, knuckle push-up challenge with army cadet

Updated on: 24 June,2025 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sharing a BTS video from his current shoot, Border 2, Varun Dhawan was seen at the National Defence Academy (NDA). Joined by real-life army cadets, he took on a knuckle push-up challenge with them. Watch the video here

Picture Courtesy/Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for 'Border 2' in Pune.

Recently, at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Varun joined real-life army cadets for a spontaneous "knuckle" push-up challenge.


Sharing a video from his meeting with the army cadets, he wrote, "BORDER2Hamare saare young cadets ke saath knuckle challenge. #bts"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Earlier, on January 15, Varun took to Instagram and saluted the men in uniform on the 77th Indian Army Day. He shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film where he spent the day interacting with soldiers."Honouring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep," he captioned the post.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.Gulshan Kumar's T-Series presents the film in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

