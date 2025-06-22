The visuals come after the film’s initial schedule had generated substantial buzz earlier this year, with images of Varun Dhawan from the set going viral.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan unveiled his fresh look on Saturday, as the next schedule of the upcoming film ‘Border 2’ progressed in Pune. The war epic’s new schedule is currently underway at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Varun Dhawan, who plays a key role in the film, was recently spotted on set sporting a clean-shaven look. This marked a sharp contrast from his previously seen moustache look during the earlier shoot. The actor was dressed in a checkered orange-and-white shirt, and was seen interacting with fans at the location. The new phase of filming indicates a shift in narrative progression as the production moves ahead at a brisk pace.

The visuals come after the film’s initial schedule had generated substantial buzz earlier this year, with images of Varun Dhawan from the set going viral. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, and brings together a stellar ensemble including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film aims to celebrate unsung stories from the Indian armed forces.

It boasts of scale, emotion, and authenticity at its core, and promises to be a tribute to the spirit of the Indian soldiers. As filming continues across key locations, the team remains focused on crafting a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the original while presenting a fresh and powerful narrative for a new generation.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. ‘Border 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

