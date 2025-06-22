Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Varun Dhawan unveils fresh look from Border 2 as he shoots in Pune

Varun Dhawan unveils fresh look from ‘Border 2’ as he shoots in Pune

Updated on: 22 June,2025 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The visuals come after the film’s initial schedule had generated substantial buzz earlier this year, with images of Varun Dhawan from the set going viral.

Varun Dhawan unveils fresh look from ‘Border 2’ as he shoots in Pune

Varun Dhawan

Listen to this article
Varun Dhawan unveils fresh look from ‘Border 2’ as he shoots in Pune
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan unveiled his fresh look on Saturday, as the next schedule of the upcoming film ‘Border 2’ progressed in Pune. The war epic’s new schedule is currently underway at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.




Varun Dhawan, who plays a key role in the film, was recently spotted on set sporting a clean-shaven look. This marked a sharp contrast from his previously seen moustache look during the earlier shoot. The actor was dressed in a checkered orange-and-white shirt, and was seen interacting with fans at the location. The new phase of filming indicates a shift in narrative progression as the production moves ahead at a brisk pace.

The visuals come after the film’s initial schedule had generated substantial buzz earlier this year, with images of Varun Dhawan from the set going viral. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, and brings together a stellar ensemble including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film aims to celebrate unsung stories from the Indian armed forces.

It boasts of scale, emotion, and authenticity at its core, and promises to be a tribute to the spirit of the Indian soldiers. As filming continues across key locations, the team remains focused on crafting a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the original while presenting a fresh and powerful narrative for a new generation.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. ‘Border 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

varun dhawan Border 2 pune bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK