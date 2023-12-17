Varun Dhawan is working hard on his upcoming venture with director Atlee. The actor revealed in his Instagram stories that he had sustained a minor injury. Varun Dhawan divulged that he had banged into an iron rod!

Varun Dhawan

Listen to this article Varun Dhawan injures his leg while shooting for VD18, actor shares picture x 00:00

Varun Dhawan is working hard on his upcoming venture with director Atlee. The untitled film, currently known as VD18, is slated to release next year. On Sunday, December 17, the actor revealed in his Instagram stories that he had sustained a minor injury. Varun Dhawan divulged that he had banged into an iron rod!

Varun Dhawan injures his leg while shooting for Atlee's VD18

In the picture posted, Varun's swollen leg was the highlight. There were evident red marks. He shared the picture with the caption, "Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod." The caption was accompanied by a crying emoticon.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time Varun Dhawan has sustained an injury on set. A few months ago in Septemver, Varun took to his Instagram stoies and spoke about an injury. In the video, he was seen placing his foot in ice water to get some relief from the pain. He said, "I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment."

Varun Dhawan on Koffee with Karan 8

Recently, after Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar's other two students—Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan—grabbed the couch in an episode of the much-loved talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. Sidharth and Varun had appeared together on the show after 'Student of the Year' was released. Back then, they were accompanied by their co-star, Alia Bhatt. A decade later, the two have progressed in their careers and are also married men.

Introducing Varun and Sidharth, Karan said that they are ideal husbands in the eyes of the world, but on the show, they are just two Kens without their Barbies. Varun Dhawan got married to his childhood love Natasha Dalal in 2021, while Sidharth got married to actress Kiara Advani in February this year.

Right at the beginning, Varun asks Karan to make sure that their relationships stay intact even after the episode. After Deepika and Ranveer's opening episode, many netizens accused Karan of causing rifts in relationships. Varun seems to be taking a dig at this perception of Karan and his show.

The episode is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.