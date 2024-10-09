Varun in the video can be heard saying: “I can’t feed my daughter. I have to feed him…Khale khale khale …. Poora kha raha hai abhi”

Bollywood star and ardent animal lover Varun Dhawan showcased his love for his pet Beagle Joey with his hands and said that he cannot feed his daughter and has to feed his four-legged-friend.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dressed in a ganji paired with boxers. He is seen sitting on the floor next to Joey and feeding his fur baby some rice and chicken with his hands. Joey seems to enjoy his pet parent feeding him as he quickly finishes the meal.

The actor has often showcased his love for his dog on social media. He even spoke about his pet last year during the promotions of his film “Bawaal”, where he went on to share a hilarious anecdote about Joey and how he creates chaos in his life.

Talking during the press conference amid the presence of global media, Varun said: “For me it has to be my dog Joey. Usne sabse zyada Bawaal kiya hai mere zindagi main because he wakes up at 6 in the morning. So I have to wake up too no matter when I sleep.”

The actor had revealed how he had to clean up after Joey would dirty the place.

He had shared back then: “I didn’t know I’d become an actor and make films and do all this. This was a grounding moment for me.”

It was in June, when Varun formally announced the arrival of his first child with wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun had shared the news on Instagram, where he posted an e-card featuring a picture of Joey holding a placard that read: “Welcome Lil’ Sis... June 3, 2024.”

The actor captioned the post: "Our girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare."

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in "Baby John" directed by Kalees. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

