Varun Dhawan shares teaser of song 'Duppata' from his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

'Badlapur' actor, took to his Instagram handle to share a new song Duppata from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Along with the song teaser, he shared the release date of the 'Duppata' song with his fans

Picture courtesy/Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, dropped the music video for a new song titled 'Duppata' from his upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

'Badlapur' actor, took to his Instagram handle to share a new song Duppata from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Along with the song teaser, he shared the release date of the 'Duppata' song with his fans.

Show full article

He wrote, " It's time to step into your dancing shoes because the ultimate party number isenroute! #Duppata, song out TOMORROW! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June".

The song 'Duppata' is to be a new party number. Starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul, Kiara Advani, and the rest cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

In the 'Duppata' teaser, Varun is seen showcasing his energetic moves. On the other hand, Kiara Advani in a shiny pink dress looks breathtaking. Anil Kapoor was also seen doing the steps on this party number 'Duppata' with Jacqueline Fernandez in the video.

'Badlapur' actor, along with the song teaser, shared the release date of 'Duppata' song.

He wrote, " It's time to step into your dancing shoes because the ultimate party number isenroute! #Duppata, song out TOMORROW! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June".

Raj Mehta's directorial 'JugJugg Jeeyo', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. The family entertainer will hit the theatres on June 24. The film that has already created mass hysteria around it, has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever