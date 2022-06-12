Breaking News
Varun Dhawan shares teaser of song 'Duppata' from his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Updated on: 12 June,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

'Badlapur' actor, took to his Instagram handle to share a new song Duppata from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Along with the song teaser, he shared the release date of the 'Duppata' song with his fans

Picture courtesy/Varun Dhawan's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, dropped the music video for a new song titled 'Duppata' from his upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

'Badlapur' actor, took to his Instagram handle to share a new song Duppata from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Along with the song teaser, he shared the release date of the 'Duppata' song with his fans.




 
 
 
 
 
