Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John' gets new release date, check out new poster

The movie fans eager to watch Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John' on the big screen have to wait a little more as the makers have postponed the release date.

Taking to Instagram handle, makers treated fans with new poster of Varun Dhawan along with the new release date announcement.

In the poster, Varun can be seen in an intense avatar. Sporting long hair and a bearded look. The actor held a knife as he was surrounded by a crowd holding weapons.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th."

The movie has been pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences.

'Baby John' is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

'Baby John' is the title of the film, which is directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

Apart from this, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

