Varun Dhawan reveals connection of upcoming film ‘Baby John’ with his daughter Lara

Updated on: 14 December,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actor told IANS that ‘Baby John’ revolves around women’s safety and explores how an innocent father is driven to extreme lengths to protect his daughter

Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is popular as a romantic hero revealed that his upcoming movie ‘Baby John’ is all about the personality transformation of a father with an “innocent face” when pushed to the limits - an analogy that’s likely to remind the viewers of a “serious character” he played in revenge-drama ‘Badlapur’ starring Nawazuddin Siddique.


The actor told IANS that ‘Baby John’ revolves around women’s safety and explores how an innocent father is driven to extreme lengths to protect his daughter. "They cast me for this role because they wanted someone with an innocent face, to show the transformation of a father pushed to his limits," the actor IANS. Recalling real-life incidents like the Nirbhaya case, Dhawan explained that such issues are woven into the film's narrative. He described one of his powerful dialogues, “Haath laga ke bata mere beti ko” (Just try to harm my daughter), which he said came straight from the heart and was approved in a single take.


On a personal note, Dhawan also revealed an emotional milestone in his life. "Today is a special day for me because my six-month-old daughter, Lara, started eating solid food for the first time. I missed it because I’m here in Jaipur, but my wife sent me a video," he shared. Reflecting on fatherhood, Dhawan joked about inventing a term for paternal love: "We’ve all heard of mamta (mother’s love); this is baapta (father’s love)."


Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal in January 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Lara on June 3, 2024. Meanwhile, ‘Baby John’ is set to release this Christmas. Dhawan also spoke on Allu Arjun's arrest in Hyderabad and said, "An actor is not responsible for implementing safety protocols and cannot be solely blamed for an unfortunate incident."

His remarks followed the arrest of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in connection with a tragic incident at a promotional event for his latest movie. Arjun was taken into custody under tight security from his residence and transported to Chikkadpally police station. The incident, which occurred on the night of December 4, claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son hospitalized. A large crowd of fans had gathered at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of the actor.

