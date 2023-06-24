Varun Dhawan's film with Atlee to go on floors next month; female lead yet to be finalised

Sources say Varun-led actioner to roll next month even as producer Atlee hunts for its leading lady

Varun Dhawan

Atlee might be neck-deep in work as he locks the final cut of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, but his next is in pre-production. The film, reportedly an adaptation of Atlee’s Tamil hit Theri (2016), will mark his first collaboration with Varun Dhawan. While the female lead has yet to be finalised, it is heard that Atlee—who serves as the producer on the remake—is ready to take it on floors next month with Kalees at the helm.

Sources say that the producer-director duo have charted out a short schedule for July. “A chunk will be shot in Mumbai in late August and September. An elaborate set will be created in Film City, followed by short stints in different parts of the city, especially Chembur. Atlee’s team, who worked on Mersal [2017] and Bigil [2019], will fly down to Mumbai next month to kick off work,” says a source.

Dhawan is currently busy with the Indian version of Citadel. The source adds, “He will join the unit in early September. Until then, Kalees will film the supporting cast’s portions.” Earlier, it was reported that Anushka Sharma would star in the Theri remake (Anushka-Varun to reunite, June 2), but she is said to have bowed out of it.