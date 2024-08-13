Terming Vedaa as an important film to boost her ‘belief in her craft,’ Sharvari on how she underwent five-month boxing prep and learnt action tricks from co-star John

Sharvari Wagh in Vedaa

Sharvari’s star is on the rise after the unexpected success of Munjya. The actor followed it up with Maharaj. But her third release of the year, Vedaa, is of prime importance to her. Reason? Nikkhil Advani’s directorial venture is her first stab at playing the titular role. If starring in and as is tough, matching up to John Abraham in an action film is tougher. She says she underwent five-month intensive training in boxing before facing the camera. “I had never taken up boxing before. To learn it from scratch was a challenge. I had to build my physical fitness and endurance before I even started learning boxing. I specifically had to learn the speed bag for the film,” she recounts.

On screen, Abraham plays her mentor, who helps her toughen up as she fights against caste violence. Off screen, the dynamics weren’t too different. “John is the biggest action star of our country. In real life, he taught me a lot about action sequences and their safety. It has been enriching to learn some tricks of the trade from John. But we were all in service of our director’s vision. I’ve been a huge fan of Nikkhil’s work and to be directed by him in a titular role is motivating for someone like me who comes with no backing in this industry.”

John Abraham plays an ally to Sharvari’s character in the film

Leading the August 15 release gives a boost of confidence to the four-project-old actor. Even as she comes off Munjya’s success, she asserts that her focus is on her craft more than the box-office numbers. “This film is important for my survival, growth, and my belief in my craft. Different languages, different lives and stories attract me as an actor. My character’s relentless fight for equality and justice inspired me to be a part of Vedaa. For me, the most important things are the story and what my character is trying to say.”

That’s where Vedaa, with its messaging about standing up against casteism, spoke to her. Sharvari views it as a story of resilience and challenging the status quo. She states, “It’s a tale of empowerment, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit can triumph. We want to remind viewers that standing up for what is right, with courage and conviction, can lead to lasting change, and that every individual has the power to make a difference.”