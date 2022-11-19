Very excited to try out different genres, says Kartik Aaryan about his role in ‘Freddy’

Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy is touted to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats
Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’, which has been produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F.
Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. Sharing about what motivated him to explore Freddy and its dark world, the actor said, “I’ve always maintained that as an actor I’m very excited to try out different genres – I want to do all kinds of films, take on different characters and constantly push myself – Freddy was a complex script and character. It’s very layered and very challenging, both physically and mentally. Yet it was something that really excited the performer in me.”
Talking about how he prepared for the role, the actor said, “Just like approaching any character, I had to observe and study the finer nuances of the walk, the talk, the tone, the small quirks and habits. The biggest factor I gave importance to was trying my best to shake off the conventional image I have onscreen. I couldn’t be the fun and easygoing regular guy that people relate to – Freddy had to stand out despite being regular on the surface. The film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.