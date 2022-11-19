When 'Salaam Venky’s producers reached out to Revathy to direct the film

Since Revathy has handled sensitive subjects before and is from an industry that tells rooted stories, the producers approached her for the film
The trailer of the Kajol starrer ‘Salaam Venky’, which was unveiled recently, received a very positive response from the viewers. Given the trailer and the theme of the film, many are hopeful that this would be that film which will bring audiences back into the theatres. Interestingly, this Hindi film has been directed by Revathy, the legendary actress from the South.
About Revathy being chosen as the director of the film, a source says, “Though the producers are from Mumbai, they were very keen on a director from South giving shape to the film. Since Revathy has handled sensitive subjects before and is from an industry that tells rooted stories, the producers approached her for the film.”
While everyone is eager for the release of 'Salaam Venky', only time will tell the fate of the film.