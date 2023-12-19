Veteran actress Tanuja was taken to a Juhu hospital on Sunday evening following age-related complications

Kajol and Tanishaa with their mother Tanuja

Listen to this article Veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital x 00:00

Veteran actress Tanuja, mother of Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, was discharged from hospital on Monday night, a source said. The 80-year-old actor, known for movies such as 'Jewel Thief' and 'Haathi Mere Saathi', was taken to a Juhu hospital on Sunday evening following age-related complications. She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

"She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal," the source told PTI on Tuesday. On Tuesday, a source had said that the actress was doing much better and was expected to be discharged in a day or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanuja Samarth is the daughter of the iconic Bollywood actor Shobna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. Nutan was her elder sister, and she was married to director Shomu Mukherjee. She made her film debut as a child artiste in 1950 with 'Hamari Beti', which also launched her elder sister Nutan's acting career. The film was the directorial debut of her mother, veteran star Shobhna Samarth.

Tanuja is most recognized for her work in Bengali and Hindi cinema. 'Memdidi' (1961), 'Deya Neya' (1963), 'Chand Aur Suraj' (1965), 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' (1966), 'Jewel Thief' (1967), and others are among her notable works. Tanuja was most recently featured in the Prime Video anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai', in the film 'Baai'. A popular actor in the 1960s and 1970s, she is also known for her films like 'Mere Jeevan Sathi', 'Jeene Ki Raah', 'Teen Bhubaner Pare' and 'Prothom Kadam Phool'.

Tanuja, who has also starred in TV shows 'Aarambh' and 'Junoon', is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. She turned 80 in September this year. Both Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn shared posts to wish Tanuja.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture on his stories and wrote, “Our constant source of joy and just pure positive energy. Happiest Birthday Tanujaji! Keep glowing as always. Love & Respect." Kajol also shared a cute photo of her mother and conveyed her gratitude for all the birthday wishes. "The birthday girl thanks everyone with a tiara on her head for all the love and wishes and with sheer gratitude says 'THANK YOU'," she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Tanuja met her husband, Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of ‘Ek Baar Muskura Do’, and got married to him in the year 1973. Shomu died on 10 April 2008 from a heart attack, aged 64.