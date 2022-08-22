Veteran Bollywood producer A G Nadiadwala passes away

He was 92 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments
Sajid Nadiadwala at the funeral/Yogen Shah
Veteran Bollywood producer of ‘multi-starrer masala films’ Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away here following a prolonged illness, his son Mushtaque Nadiadwala said on Monday.
He was 92 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments at Breach Candy Hospital around 3 a.m. today.
Gaffarbhai – as he was popularly known in the film industry – is survived by his three sons, Feroze, Hafiz and Mushtaque, daughters, and his nephew and well-known film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala.
In his film-making career spanning over five decades, he made several memorable movies like ‘Aa Gale Lag Ja’, ‘Lahu Ke Do Rang’, ‘Shankar Shambhu’, ‘Jhutha Sach’, ‘Sone Pe Suhaga’, ‘Watan Ke Rakhwale’ and more.
