Veteran film maker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away, Salman Khan offers condolence

His last directorial film was ‘Saawan… The Love Season’ which starred Salman Khan and Saloni Aswani
Pic courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram account
The veteran film maker Sawan Kumar Tak passed away today after he suffered a heart attack around 4:15 pm. Reports state that he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24. The film maker passed away due to multiple organ failure.
The 1967 released film ‘Naunihal’ was Sawan Kumar Tak’s first project as a filmmaker. The film starred the late actor Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role. Besides him, there was also the veteran actor Balraj Sahni and Indrani Mukherjee who played important roles in the film.
Salman Khan took to Instagram to offer his heartfelt condolence to the late film maker. He posted a photograph with Sawan Kumar Tak and captioned the post as, "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u".
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness: Sunil Pal
In his career spanning many years, Sawan Kumar Tak has been a part of several Bollywood films. These include films like ‘Souten’, ‘Souten Ki Beti’, ‘Sanam Bewafa’, ‘Bewaffa Se Waffa’ amongst others.
The late film maker’s last film was ‘Saawan... The Love Season’, which starred Salman Khan, Saloni Aswani and Kapil Jhaveri in the lead roles.
More details are awaited.
PLAY QUIZ: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?