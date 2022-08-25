Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness: Sunil Pal

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out in a gym
Sunil Pal and Raju Srivastava
Comedian Sunil Pal has come out with good news for Raju Srivastava's fans and he informs that the ace comedian has regained consciousness. Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out in a gym. Sunil informs IANS: "Friends, there is good news for all of you that Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness. I always said there will be a miracle."
Also Read: Raju Srivastava is a fighter and will win this battle, says brother Deepu
"It happened and thanks to God and everyone who prayed for his good health. I just wish Raju bhai you live a thousand years."
The 58-year-old actor was working out in a South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital. After that he has been undergoing treatment and there were several rumours about his death but they all proved to be wrong. Raju got his major break with the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He later appeared in shows such as 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Bigg Boss 3' and many more.
Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever