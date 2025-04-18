Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share their excitement over the re-release of their first film Vicky Donor

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article It's Vicky Donor day! Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana share excitement over debut film’s re-release x 00:00

It’s a time in Bollywood where re-releases are working better than new films, and to join the trend, the makers of Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film Vicky Donor have decided to bring the movie back to theatres. Just two days before the film's 13th anniversary, it is coming back to cinemas. Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share their excitement over the re-release of their first film.

Sharing a still from the film, Yami wrote, "And it’s VICKY DONOR DAY. It’s back to where it belonged — all the way to your hearts. Forever grateful to our audience for giving wings to path-breaking writing & cinema! Forever grateful to this team for creating simply magic & giving voice to so many different talents."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, sharing a series of nostalgic pictures, thanked fans for their continued love and reflected on the film's subject and its impact, making it a part of pop culture. He captioned the post: "13 years ago, this film found its way into your hearts and changed my life forever. #VickyDonor is back in cinemas and I’m feeling all the love again."

About Vicky Donor

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, Vicky Donor was a box office success despite being made on a modest budget, and is widely regarded as a sleeper hit. With its bold subject, witty script, and Ayushmann’s charismatic performance, Vicky Donor also paved the way for fresh, socially relevant storytelling in Bollywood. Marking the anniversary, the film is being re-released in cinemas, giving fans a chance to relive the magic on the big screen.

Yami Gautam on work front

Yami was recently seen in Dhoom Dhaam, which released on Valentine’s Day. The film is produced by her husband, Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. The actress was also seen in Article 370, for which she received a lot of praise.

Ayushmann Khurrana on work front

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor will next be seen in the upcoming horror comedy Thama, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The project marks the first major collaboration between Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and actors Rashmika and Ayushmann.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, with a script penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Backed by Maddock Films, the upcoming drama also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in significant roles.