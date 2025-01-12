Vicky Kaushal celebrates 6 years of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film that changed his life

In an Instagram post, Vicky expressed his gratitude to the audience for showering love on him for his performance in the film that "changed his life"

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which hit the theatres six years ago.

In an Instagram post, Vicky expressed his gratitude to the audience for showering love on him for his performance in the film that "changed his life."

" 6 years to the movie that changed my life! Forever grateful for all the love. How's the Josh?," he captioned the post.

'Uri' was directed by Aditya Dhar. It was based on true events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes conducted in September 2016 against the terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). It also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina among others.

Vicky played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the movie.

Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, Yami also took to Instagram and penned a note filled with nostalgia.

"Uri: The Surgical Strike celebrated more than we can think - the valour of the Indian Army, the spirit of our Nation and the power of cinema. It was an honour for me to be a part of a gem like this which continues to be celebrated. Pallavi Sharma was a dream come true role for me and to be able to portray another fine female character was truly a blessing. Beyond grateful for all your love and to the entire team that help create this marvel. #6yearsofurithesurgicalstrike," she posted.

