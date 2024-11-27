Now, finally, Vicky Kaushal's starrer has gotten a new release date. Yes, you read that right—the historic drama now has a new release date, and this time, it coincides with a special day

In Pic: Chhaava Poster

Listen to this article Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama to hit theatres on THIS date x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal's historic drama Chhaava was slated to hit the theatres on December 5, but if that had happened, the film would have clashed with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which definitely was not a good idea owing to the fan following and buzz surrounding Pushpa. Hence, the makers of Chhaava decided to postpone the release date. Now, finally, Vicky Kaushal's starrer has gotten a new release date. Yes, you read that right—the historic drama now has a new release date, and this time, it coincides with a special day.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava will hit the theatres on February 14, 2025, which surprisingly coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, which falls on February 19, 2025. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the teaser for Chhaava. In the 1.07-minute teaser, the National Award winner can be seen taking on hundreds of soldiers singlehandedly as the fierce and brave warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

About Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will be reprising her role as Srivalli. The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021 and was loved by fans across India. The film won the actor his first National Award for Best Actor.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release on December 5. Meanwhile, the first week of December will witness the clash of two films at the box office: the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. Incidentally, both films star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While Pushpa 2: The Rule is a fictional story and a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut Pushpa: The Rise, Chhaava is a period film.

About Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Chhaava, an adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant, sees Rashmika Mandanna play Sambhaji's wife Yesubai, Divya Dutta as his stepmother Soyarabai, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Vicky Kaushal will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.