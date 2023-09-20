Vicky Kaushal on how 'tiring' it is to watch 'privileged' Bollywood actors pretend to be middle-class

Vicky Kaushal's take on 'privileged' actors pretending to be middle-class

Source/Instagram

Bollywood’s heartthrob Vicky Kaushal stands as an icon for thousands of aspiring actors everywhere. Despite being a 'nepo baby,' he was brought up on the fringes of the film industry, away from the privilege that some might associate with his lineage. Vicky's father, the veteran action director Sham Kaushal, may have encouraged his acting pursuits, but he couldn't guarantee lucrative offers without sincere effort.

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal addressed a pertinent question about individuals from the industry who come from more privileged backgrounds and whether they put on a facade to appear middle-class, perhaps to avoid criticism. Vicky's response shed light on his belief in authenticity.

"It's not that people hate privilege," Vicky remarked. "It's that they don't appreciate inauthenticity. If you pretend to be someone you're not, that's what they hate. If you're true to yourself and that's what you present, nobody will have any complaints."

Vicky Kaushal's authenticity has been a cornerstone of his recent promotional activities. For his last release, he and co-star Sara Ali Khan shared personal stories from their lives that portrayed them as relatable, middle-class individuals. This approach resonated with audiences, contributing to the film's remarkable success at the box office.

Now, as Vicky gears up for the release of "The Great Indian Family," which is set to hit theaters this Friday, he undoubtedly hopes to replicate the same level of success. The film's promotional efforts have centered around creating a genuine connection with the audience, emphasizing the relatability of the characters and the story.

The Great Indian Family is a film that promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. The trailer of the film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, dropped recently. Vicky plays the role of Bhajan Kumar, the most popular bhajan singer in town. However, a letter from the past leads to some revelation about his birth, hinting that he might not have been born a Hindu, after all.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya attempts to present this religious identity crisis in a humourous way, setting the film in small-town, colourful India, with its plethora of entertaining characters. Manushi takes on the role of a strong, opinionated woman whose journey unfolds as a cornerstone of support for Vicky's character. Audiences will adore their on-screen chemistry, making this film a must-watch.

"The Great Indian Family" is poised to be another milestone in Vicky Kaushal's career, and audiences eagerly await its release, eager to witness this talented actor's authentic portrayal of yet another memorable character on the big screen.