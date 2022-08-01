Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's fun banter at a recent shoot

Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram, and shared a picture which she captioned, "apparently this is my look for you at shoot today"

South actor Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal share a very healthy friendship bond, which can be noticed in their recent posts. Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram, and shared a picture which she captioned, "apparently this is my look for you at shoot today".

The 'Sanju' actor replied to the story and wrote, "was asked to 'stand' all green-faced." Vicky posted another picture of the same ball and captioned it, "It was great working with you too".

To which the 'Dear Comdrade' actor replied, "Someone's done a goooooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks. I am touched with this lovu." The 'Sardar Uddham' actor recently shot for an advertisement with the south celebrity.

Meanwhile, the 'Raazi' actor will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan-India film 'Sita Ramam' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Apart from that, the 'Kirik Party' actor will be also seen in the upcoming Bollywood flix 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor.

