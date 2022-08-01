Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandannas fun banter at a recent shoot

Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's fun banter at a recent shoot

Updated on: 01 August,2022 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram, and shared a picture which she captioned, "apparently this is my look for you at shoot today"

Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's fun banter at a recent shoot

Rashmika Mandanna/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


South actor Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal share a very healthy friendship bond, which can be noticed in their recent posts. Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram, and shared a picture which she captioned, "apparently this is my look for you at shoot today".

The 'Sanju' actor replied to the story and wrote, "was asked to 'stand' all green-faced." Vicky posted another picture of the same ball and captioned it, "It was great working with you too".

To which the 'Dear Comdrade' actor replied, "Someone's done a goooooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks. I am touched with this lovu." The 'Sardar Uddham' actor recently shot for an advertisement with the south celebrity.


Meanwhile, the 'Raazi' actor will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan-India film 'Sita Ramam' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Apart from that, the 'Kirik Party' actor will be also seen in the upcoming Bollywood flix 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

vicky kaushal Rashmika Mandanna bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK