Vicky Kaushal's ROFL reaction to Rasha Thadani doing the Tauba Tauba step with Bosco Martis, watch

Updated on: 02 February,2025 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rasha Thadani performed the Tauba Tauba step along with choreographer Bosco Martis. Vicky Kaushal commented on the video while expressing his concern

Vicky Kaushal's ROFL reaction to Rasha Thadani doing the Tauba Tauba step with Bosco Martis, watch

Rasha Thadani, Bosco Martis and Vicky Kaushal

Actress Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, made her acting debut last month with the film 'Azaad' opposite debutant Aaman Devgan. The actress made noise for her dancing skills and expressions in the song Uyi Amma from the film. Now, the young actress has hopped on to the Tauba Tauba fever along with choreographer Bosco Martis. She dropped a video of her effortlessly acing the popular Tauba Tauba hookstep along with the choreographer. 


Vicky Kaushal reacts to Rasha Thadani's performance


In the video, Rasha is seen dressed in a white t-shirt and baggy pants. Sharing the video, she wrote, "With the man himself @boscomartis !!!! Meeting him for the first time on the sets of Birangay, to then grooving on Tauba Tauba, and then finally shooting for Uyi Amma. complete genius Bosco sir, thankyou #bondedforlife. Edited by @viragdubal".


The hit track Uyi Amma from the film Azaad has caught people's attention for Rasha's smooth moves and her expressions. The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. 

Vicky Kaushal who featured in the song Tauba Tauba took to the comment section and lauded Rasha's dance. He also expressed a concern he has after the collaboration between Bosco and Rasha. "Ab Bosco Sir mujhse UyiAmma na karva de! Too smooth Rasha… keep shining," he commented. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

When Bosco taught Asha Bhosle to do Tauba Tauba

Dance choreographer Bosco Martis recently met veteran singer Asha Bhosle at her home and taught her the signature steps of the iconic dance number 'Tauba Tauba' during their interaction. He called the meeting a 'heartwarming experience' of his life.

Taking to Instagram, Bosco shared a heartfelt video of his meeting with Asha Tai. In the clip, the choreographer is seen entering Asha's house with a present in his hand.

As the duo interacted while resting on a sofa, the conversation gradually shifted towards the iconic dance steps of 'Tauba Tauba' which were choreographed by Bosco and performed by actor Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle looked adorable as she tried to perform the dance steps of 'Tauba Tauba'. During one of the moments in the meeting, Asha requested Bosco to perform the signature step of 'Tauba Tauba' which was effortlessly executed by him.

Rasha Thadani vicky kaushal bosco martis

