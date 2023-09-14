Vicky Kaushal reveals whether his family members are pressuring him and Katrina Kaif for 'good news'

Vicky Kaushal revealed in an interview with Radio City whether his family members are putting pressure on him and Katrina Kaif for 'good news'

Pic/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are adored by their fans. The actor's love story began with mutual admiration and now, they're happily married. Vicky, who comes from a traditional Punjabi family, reacted to whether his relatives are pressuring him and Katrina for 'good news'.

The actor said in the interview with Radio City that his family members are pretty cool and are not putting any sort of pressure on them. Vicky shared, "Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one. They are cool people)."

Vicky also shared that his parents were aware about his relationship with Katrina. "The first ones to know I was dating Katrina Kaif, were my mother and father. Aise to din nahi aaye ke Viral (Bhayani) se pata lage, maine bataya (I told them, the situation isn't that bad that they get to know about it from the paparazzi)," he added.

In an interview with Nikhil Taneja, Vicky recalled his first date with Katrina. The actor said, "Eventually it was as simple as 'Can I take you out for dinner' (over text). But there was a journey to reach that stage and that journey is not for the cameras but eventually it boiled down to as simple as 'Can I take you out for a dinner?" He then revealed, "First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like, 'Hain? Are you okay?'"

Vicky and Katrina chose to not make their relationship official in the media. Sailing through rumours and speculations, they tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in a grand yet close-knit ceremony. Sharing pictures from the wedding, the couple wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Workwise, Vicky is gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. Apart from that, he has been signed for Laxman Utekar's next, which is tentatively titled Chhava. The film will be based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky's Sam Bahadur, based on Sam Manekshaw, will release in December this year.

Katrina will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas later this year.