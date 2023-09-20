Vicky Kaushal reveals why films like Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Swarg, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham work with the audience

The Great Indian Family Still

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today x 00:00

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is set to release his upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family (TGIF), rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today. He reminisces about these brilliant movies that brought families across India together to the theatres and also reveals his favourite films from this genre.

Vicky says, “I have always been a big fan of family entertainers. If I jog my memory, films like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Swarg', etc. are etched in my mind with such fond memories. I used to watch these beautiful films with my parents and I simply loved the time we as a family have had viewing some of these classics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds, “There is a reason why these films became huge talking points. They were rooted in India and its culture and they celebrated the special bond of every Indian family. So, when I got TGIF, I jumped at it as it immediately appealed to my memories of watching such films. It is a special film with its heart in the right place and I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The Great Indian Family is a film that promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. The trailer of the film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, dropped recently. Vicky plays the role of Bhajan Kumar, the most popular bhajan singer in town. However, a letter from the past leads to some revelation about his birth, hinting that he might not have been born a Hindu, after all.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya attempts to present this religious identity crisis in a humourous way, setting the film in small-town, colourful India, with its plethora of entertaining characters. Manushi takes on the role of a strong, opinionated woman whose journey unfolds as a cornerstone of support for Vicky's character. Audiences will adore their on-screen chemistry, making this film a must-watch.

The Great Indian Family will be released in theatres on September 22. Vicky was last seen in the film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' which was a box office hit.