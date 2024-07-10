Vicky Kaushal completes 12 years in the industry, the actor has shared a picture from his first audition along with a snap of him surrounded by his fans

In Pic: Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal shares then vs now pictures as he completes 12 years in the industry fans say, 'we get it Katrina, we get it' x 00:00

A 24-year-old boy who decided to give acting a shot became the heartthrob of the industry and will make the world go "Tauba Tauba" at his good looks. We assume you know we are talking about Vicky Kaushal. Today, as Vicky Kaushal completes 12 years in the industry, the actor has shared a picture from his first audition along with a snap of him surrounded by his fans.

As soon as the actor shared the pictures, fans started commenting on the post. One fan wrote, "We get it Katrina, we get it." Another fan wrote, "From that young dreamer at 24 to the superstar you are today, your journey is nothing short of incredible. Your hard work, talent, and perseverance have truly paid off. So proud of how far you've come and excited for all the amazing things ahead. Keep shining, my dear one!" A third user wrote, "Dreams turning into reality ... @vickykaushal09 I hope my city has showered immense love upon you."

While sharing the two pictures, Vicky wrote, "This day, 12 years apart… nothing is overnight. Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings."

Vicky Kaushal's friends from the industry also commented on the post. Mrunal Thakur wrote, "My heart is so happy for you." "Gangs of Wasseypur AD look," commented Richa Chadha. Tanuj Virmani said, "More power to you, brother. What a journey!"

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humor and chaos.

The film’s trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

Bad Newz takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humor. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. ‘Bad News’ is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19