Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Updated on: 16 November,2022 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Official Instagram Account of Vicky Kaushal


The much-awaited 'Govinda Naam Mera' starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Speaaing about this, Gaurav Banerjee (Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star) said, “We are delighted to announce a new film in partnership with our partners, Dharma! Shashank Khaitan’s films have always touched a chord with young consumers and we are confident 'Govinda Naam Mera' will add more to this filmography!”



 
 
 
 
 
On the other hand, producer Karan Johar said, “With the release of 'Govinda Naam Mera', Dharma Productions further  strengthens its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. We are excited to bring this holiday special film filled with power packed performances by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar exclusive to the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.” Meanwhile, director Shashank Khaitan said, “Working on this new genre of comedy was fascinating and with a talented star cast it only made it easy. 'Govinda Naam Mera' is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

Dharma's Apoorva Mehta said, "We at Dharma Productions are really excited for 'Govinda Naam Mera' as it marks our first ever comedy crime thriller movie. With an avid and talented director, Shashank Khaitan, an ensemble cast and our long standing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar - we envision the movie to provide wholesome entertainment to the homes of all during the festive holiday season.”

 

 

 

