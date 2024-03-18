Breaking News
Vicky Kaushal tells fans he has good news and bad news fans ask if Katrina Kaif is pregnant
Vicky Kaushal tells fans he has 'good news' and 'bad news', fans ask if Katrina Kaif is pregnant

Updated on: 18 March,2024 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vicky Kaushal's video with co-stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has got fans wondering what the actor is going to reveal soon

Vicky Kaushal tells fans he has 'good news' and 'bad news', fans ask if Katrina Kaif is pregnant

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal shared a video teasing a new update in his life. The actor informed fans that he had two kinds of news - good and bad - and asked them to choose which one they want to listen to first. As expected, the very mention of 'good news' got some hyper-excited fans to speculate if it was about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy.


The video also featured actress Triptii Dimri and singer-actor Ammy Virk, Vicky's co-stars from their upcoming film, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. In the video, Vicky is heard saying, "I am not here to make dance Reel on any Punjabi song. I am here with Triptii and Ammy, to share some news. Ab humare paas ek good news hai, aur ek bad news, which one do you want to hear?"


Triptii promptly says good news, while Ammy picks bad at first and then changes his mind. At which point, Vicky clarifies that he is asking the audience, and not his co-stars.


Sharing the video, the Sam Bahadur star wrote, "In a world full of news - we have two ready for you! But which one would you like first - good news or bad news? Let us know in the comments below."

 
 
 
 
 
Some fans in the comments speculated if the news is about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. "Good news is Katrina pregnant may be," read one comment. Another fan wrote, "Good news❤️ Katrina pregnant hai kya?" A netizen wrote that the tags made it clear that the news is not about this, "I thought its kat's pregnancy Announcement . Then i see tags."

Rumours about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy surfaced in January this year, when she was promoting her film Merry Christmas. Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri wrapped up the shooting of the film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in July 2023. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, this project promises to be a cinematic treat. The film also stars Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia. Specific details about the plot are still under wraps. However, fans are eagerly waiting to see the Animal actress pair up with Vicky Kaushal in the film.

