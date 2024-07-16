The cast promoted their film at an event attended by hundreds of fans and visited some famous spots in Delhi

Bad Newz cast

As Anand Tiwari's comedy Bad Newz gets ready to release, the cast was spotted in Delhi promoting the film at various events, a paratha shop, and even in the Delhi metro. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk enjoyed paranthas at Moolchand and took the Delhi metro to avoid traffic.

The Bad News movie cast take over Delhi

Vicky, Ammy, and Triptii were in Delhi on Monday. They promoted their film at an event attended by hundreds of fans and visited some famous spots in the city. They rode the Delhi metro with other passengers, chatting with each other in the middle of the compartment and looking at the metro map.

On Monday, Vicky posted a series of pictures on Instagram from their event, where they interacted with a live crowd. He also shared photos of them visiting the famous Moolchand paratha shop, enjoying hot parathas and lassi in their car. One picture showed Vicky delighting in the food, holding a plate of parathas and a glass of lassi. Vicky captioned the post, “DELHI. Aapke pyaar aur paratho ne toh swaad dila diya… Shukriya, meherbaani, karam! See you on 19th July in theatres near you… ab aapko entertain karne ka promise humaara! #BadNewz (flying kiss emojis).”

Latest update on Bad Newz movie

The songs from the upcoming film 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri have been the talks of the town. After 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Jaanam', the makers have now dropped the remake of the classic 90s song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. The original song is from the film 'Duplicate' and was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre. The original song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alk Yagnik.

The new version of 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' is picturised on the lead characters of 'Bad Newz' and narrates the complications of their bond. The film narrates the story of Triptii becoming pregnant with Vicky and Ammy Virk's kids at the same time. It is a rare condition. The film takes a funny route while addressing this rare condition.

The reimagined version retains the vocals by the original singers and is recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. "Javed Akhtar's lyrics, set to Anu Malik's original composition, this new version brings a modern twist to a timeless favourite that will capture your heart," reads the brief of the reimagined version. The song refers to Vicky Kaushal's character as Mehboob while Ammy Virk is the Sanam to Triptii's character.