SRK-Juhi's classic song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' reimagined for Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz', netizens say 'Surprised KJo allowed this'

The songs from the upcoming film 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri have been the talks of the town. After 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Jaanam', the makers have now dropped the remake of the classic 90s song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. The original song is from the film 'Duplicate' and was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre. The original song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alk Yagnik.

The new version of 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' is picturised on the lead characters of 'Bad Newz' and narrates the complications of their bond. The film narrates the story of Triptii becoming pregnant with Vicky and Ammy Virk's kids at the same time. It is a rare condition. The film takes a funny route while addressing this rare condition.

The reimagined version retains the vocals by the original singers and is recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. "Javed Akhtar's lyrics, set to Anu Malik's original composition, this new version brings a modern twist to a timeless favorite that will capture your heart," reads the brief of the reimagined version. The song refers to Vicky Kaushal's character as Mehboob while Ammy Virk is the Sanam to Triptii's character.

However, netizens are divided over the use of a classic song for 'Bad Newz'.

Check out netizen reactions:

A user wrote, "Ruined a classic srk song. i’m surprised kjo allowed this … atleast the other songs from the movie are originals and not bad at all! but why touch a beautiful memorable melody…."

"Why do they have to ruin my favorite childhood song like this?" read another comment.

"bhai chatgpt se likhwa lo lyrics, purane gaanon ko baksh do," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "Thanks for keeping udit ji’s vocals intact".

a fan wrote, "Can’t imagine this song without SRK Juhi Sonali grooving in it, sorry. Too struck in the 90s."

"RIP to one of my favourite songs again...😂😂..why can't they use the original one...we know it anyway that it is not yours...and ur own creativity spoils the way it was loved for years..." another fan wrote.