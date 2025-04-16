As the festival beckons, it is time to prepare for a feast. For those who'd rather order in, here's our curation of offerings from desserts for the sweet toothed to Oriental delicacies to binge on this season

The Easter feast features dishes ranging from hot cross buns to lambs and painted dessert eggs. Representation pic/istock

Easter 2025: Enjoy these delicious food menus in Mumbai this week

Home rule dining

Pics Courtesy/Freny's

The comfort of a homely dinner meets the deliciousness of refined cuisine at chef Freny Fernandes' eponymous Bandra hotspot in her roast

stuffed chicken and special Pastel de Nata.

ON April 19, 7 pm to 1 am; April 20, 11.30 am to 4 pm, 7 pm to 1 am

AT Freny’s, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

CALL 7039012123

Sculpted delights



Pic Courtesy/Tojours

If you crave for the yummiest Easter eggs, this patisserie has you covered. From handcrafted marzipan eggs to joyfully designed chocolate bunnies, founder and chef Alpa Pereira’s curation

will add a smile to your celebrations.

AT Toujours, 126, Andheri Industrial Estate, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

CALL 9867676070

COST Rs 350 onwards

Go Goan



Pics Courtesy/O Pedro

The season for bingeing can never be complete without a Goan/Portuguese feast. Sample your pick from pork ribs vindaloo, chicken cafreal meatballs (right) or the stuffed fried kukul cannoli (below) at this Easter Feaster.

On April 19 and 20; 12 noon to 1 am

AT O Pedro, Jet Airways-Godrej building, BKC.

CALL 7506525554

All-day binge



Pic Courtesy/Olive bar and Kitchen

Step into this Bandra haunt for a diverse all-day binge from herb roasted baby pumpkins (below) to

eggs benedict and lamb kefte nests.

FROM April 18 to 20; 12 pm onwards AT Olive Bar & Kitchen, 14, Union Park, Bandra West.

CALL 7208478228

Oriental brunch



Pic Courtesy/Hakkasan

Head over to this familiar Bandra venue for a taste of their five-course festive menu featuring delights like the edamame truffle dumpling and a special Easter golden egg dessert.

ON April 20; 12 pm to 3.15 pm

AT Hakkasan, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

CALL 8355878888

COST Rs 4,143 (per person)

Unwind with class



Pic Courtesy/Someplace else

A crispy lotus stem with honey and chilli can be the perfect precursor to this Easter brunch. Try their curated mimosas and decadent lemon cheesecake to finish.

ON April 20; 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Someplace Else, level 2, Jio World Drive, BKC.

CALL 8356984990

Brunch across the lake

The comforting view of the lake and a delicious spread from Indian favourites like kombdicha rassa, malwani prawn curry to traditional Easter delights like hot cross buns make it a filling one.

ON April 20; 12.30 pm to 4 pm

AT Lake View Café, The Westin Mumbai, Powai.

CALL 8657415264

COST Rs 3,499 onwards (non-alcoholic); Rs 4,499 onwards (alcoholic)

Suburban joy

Step away from the city for a customised special from braided Easter egg breads, to French macarons and chicken quiches.

AT Once More Bakery, near Giriz church, Vasai West.

CALL 9096111284

Egg-stravagant celebrations



Pic Courtesy/Poco Loco

Aside from their delicious ham empanadas and fried egg tacos or the more vegetarian jackfruit burrito, this menu is accompanied by a paint-your-own-egg station for fun.

FROM April 18 to 20; 12 pm onwards

AT Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, ground floor, 21st road, Khar West.

CALL 9324191366

COST Rs 1,499 onwards

Chocolate ecstasy



Pics Courtesy/L&S Bistro

Try the delicate scallop and shrimp scaloppini or the offbeat Alphonso quinoa salad from this curated menu for a festive change.

ON April 20; 12 pm onwards

AT L&S Bistro, Intercontinental, Churchgate.

CALL 9322854849

Order in



Pic Courtesy/Gables

>> The old favourite

Get your festive orders quickly at this Lamington Road icon with their chocolate walnut easter eggs, bebincas, plum cakes and of course, signature stuffed roast chicken.

AT Gables, Glamour building, Colaba Causeway, Colaba.

CALL 9224269773

>> Central style

If decadence is your style, try out this elegant curation of desserts shaped to suit the occasion.

AT Philomene Maison du patisserie

LOG ON TO philomene.mini.store

COST Rs 354 onwards



Pic Courtesy/Thevillageshop

>> Healthy delights

From organic and vegan options to decadent chocolate eggs, this cutesy patisserie could be your go-to solution for gifting this season.

AT The Village Shop, Bandra West.

CALL 987039948

LOG ON TO @thevillageshop