Vicky Kaushal wants 'no drama' with Katrina Kaif, says he apologises when its not his mistake also

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of the film 'The Great Indian Family' backed by Yash Raj Films. Ahead of the film's release, the actor has been engaging in promotional activities and talking about his life and work. In a recent interview, he spoke about the con of marrying someone from the film industry. He tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in 2021 after dating for a couple of years. Theirs is a also a cross-cultural marriage.

Vicky Kaushal who hails from a Punjabi family revealed in a chat with Instant Bollywood that Katrina's favourite Punjabi word in wadiya (great). He said that whenever Katrina is asked how she is doing, her response is wadiya. The actor also revealed that as a kind who would get irritated when his parents told him to learn Punjabi language but is now grateful that they pushed him to learn the language.

Asked to list the pros and cons of marrying an actor, Vicky Kaushal said, “One pro would be that we understand our schedules aren’t nine-to-five, there are no Sundays, there are no weekdays or weekends. So, that understanding is there. The con is that sometimes, you are both shooting for a film and it’s going non-stop, and sometimes a month can pass without us having spent time with each other. Sometimes, I can have day shoots and she can have night shoots, so when I return from work she leaves, and we don’t get any time with each other despite living under the same roof.”

Talking about how he deals with conflicts between him and his wife, he said that he is often the first to apologise. "Sometimes I admit when it’s not my mistake also. Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple ho jaati hai (Who needs the drama, owning up makes life simpler).”

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming film, Vicky plays the character of a devotional singer, who undergoes an existential crisis as he finds out that he was born a Muslim but raised as a Hindu in his current family who are devout followers of Hindu religion. After the discovery, his own family and others turn up against him. How Bhajan Kumar, battles the odds forms the crux of the story.

‘The Great Indian Family’, produced by YRF, is all set to bow in cinemas on September 22.