Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Video shows how Gadar Ek Prem Katha was restored for re release in theatres

Video shows how 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was restored for re-release in theatres

Updated on: 06 June,2023 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The video showcases how the makers went above and beyond by adding new features to the film to give an extravagant cinematic experience to the fans. All the footages, visual effects, sound, and background music were compiled and rendered into the final 4K version

Video shows how 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was restored for re-release in theatres

A still of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from the movie. Pic/Internet

Listen to this article
Video shows how 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was restored for re-release in theatres
x
00:00

As the Sunny Deol-starrer 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' gears up for re-release in theatres, the makers of the film have shared a video showing how the film was restored.


The film will be released in 4K Resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format. This special edition of the film will bring back the magic of the superhit film with enhanced visual quality and an immersive viewing experience.


The video showcases how the makers went above and beyond by adding new features to the film to give an extravagant cinematic experience to the fans. The visual effects were carefully integrated to enhance the visual experience without compromising the film's essence, while the sound of 'Gadar' also underwent a thorough restoration process.


All the footages, visual effects, sound, and background music were compiled and rendered into the final 4K version.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' showcases the powerful love story set against the backdrop of Partition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sunny deol ameesha patel bollywood entertaintment bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK