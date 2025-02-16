As Dhanush shoots for the upcoming romance drama, Tere Ishk Mein, several pictures and videos of him have surfaced on social medi

Superstar actor Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of his next Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein. This film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with ace filmmaker Anand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa. Now, as Dhanush shoots for the upcoming romance drama, several pictures and videos of him have surfaced on social media. The snaps and clips are of him running through Sri Ram College of Commerce.

Dhanush is currently shooting in Delhi for Anand L. Rai's next, and the pictures of him running at the Sri Ram College campus have emerged on social media. These pictures, shot by the students of the college, show Dhanush wearing a green checkered shirt with blue pants and a watch on his hand.

One of the videos that has emerged on social media shows Anand L. Rai discussing scenes with someone. Later, the clip shows Dhanush exiting his grand vanity van and waving at the person shooting the clip.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein, set to go on floors in 2025, is a spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar as co-producers. Directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, the film is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.

Apart from Dhanush, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Before Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush has done two more Hindi films. He debuted in Bollywood with Anand L. Rai's Raanjhanaa co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Later, he starred in another film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, which was also directed by Anand L. Rai. This marks his third collaboration with the ace filmmaker. To date, Dhanush has only worked with Anand L. Rai when it comes to Hindi films.