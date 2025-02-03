Breaking News
Updated on: 03 February,2025 05:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In one clip, he can be seen leaving Shreya Ghoshal in shock as he plants a peck on her cheek, while another video shows him kissing Alka Yagnik, who appears uncomfortable

Udit Narayan has been on the receiving end since the video of him kissing female fans during his live concert surfaced. Now, as the video of the concert goes viral, a few of his other clips of kissing female singers have emerged on the internet. While Narayan tried to explain himself after receiving flak for kissing his female fans, these new clips show Udit giving pecks to Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karisma Kapoor.


In one clip, he can be seen leaving Shreya Ghoshal in shock as he plants a peck on her cheek, while another video shows him kissing Alka Yagnik, who appears uncomfortable. The singer also kissed actress Karisma Kapoor, who seemed equally surprised by the unexpected gesture.


 
 
 
 
 
Udit Narayan says he is a ‘decent man’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan said, “Fans are so crazy, right? We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Why blow this thing out of proportion? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hand for a handshake, some kiss the hands... This is all just fan craze. One shouldn’t pay too much attention to it.”

‘Everyone wants a controversy’

The singer further added that people want a controversy to happen because his family’s image is such that they don’t get involved in anything. “There is madness when I am singing on stage, fans love me, I think let them be happy. Otherwise, we are not the kind of people who do such things. We also have to make them happy.”

Netizens slam Udit Narayan

As the video went viral on social media, a section of netizens called out Udit Narayan for his behavior. One user wrote, “Tell me it’s AI, tell me it is!! What even in a fking nightmare? Beyond the fking boundaries of disgust, eh? If it was me, I would have killed him asap.”

“I mean, this is disgusting… but what’s wrong with this? Were they forced? No, they willingly came up there to him,” added another.

One user commented, “He smooched the last girl on her lips like a molester. At least the other girls, he kissed on their cheeks.”

