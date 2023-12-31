Vidya Balan Birthday 2023: Here are some unknown facts about the Kahaani actress

Vidya Balan Birthday 2023: Today on the Kahaani actress' special day, here are some intriguing unknown facts about her life

1. Did you know that long before she made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Parineeta,' there were reportedly over 40-45 screen tests and an additional 17 makeup shoots that she had to undergo before signing the film?

2. For those who are not aware, it might be surprising that although ‘Parineeta’ was Vidya Balan’s mainstream Bollywood debut film, it wasn't her first venture in the showbiz industry. Vidya Balan had actually started her career with a laugh-a-riot TV serial called ‘Hum Paanch.’ She played the role of Radhika Mathur, a character who always had a hearing aid for assistance. The serial also starred Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Bhairavi Raichuria, and Vandana Pathak. Aired from 1995 to 2006, it was one of the most widely watched serials of its time.

3. After her exit from the serial, she went on to feature in as many as 90 advertisements for various brands!

4. Did you know that ‘The Dirty Picture’ actress is academically well-armed with a Master’s degree in Sociology?

5. In her free time (if she finds any), you will often find her engrossed in books. Her favorite author is Paulo Coelho.

6. One of her dream roles happens to be that of the legendary Charlie Chaplin! Vidya dreams of playing this iconic role one day.

7. Reports have it that Vidya Balan is a ‘strict disciplinarian’ when it comes to cleanliness, as she likes to keep her room and surroundings spick and span.

8. Were you aware that Vidya Balan actually hates wearing false eyelashes?

9. The actress, true to her South Indian roots, likes and prefers to roam in her house barefoot. She doesn’t like the concept of wearing footwear inside the house!

10. Rumor has it that the birthday girl, Vidya Balan, doesn’t like English films without subtitles.

11. Unconfirmed reports even state that Vidya Balan’s parents gift her a saree on every birthday! If this is true, then we think she will be ready to add one more saree to her already huge collection!

