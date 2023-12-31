Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vidya Balan Birthday 2024 Here are some unknown facts about the Kahaani actress

Vidya Balan Birthday 2024: Here are some unknown facts about the Kahaani actress

Updated on: 31 December,2023 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vidya Balan Birthday 2024: Today on the Kahaani actress' special day, here are some intriguing unknown facts about her life

Vidya Balan Birthday 2024: Here are some unknown facts about the Kahaani actress

In Pic: Vidya Balan

Listen to this article
Vidya Balan Birthday 2024: Here are some unknown facts about the Kahaani actress
x
00:00

Vidya Balan Birthday 2024: Today on the Kahaani actress' special day, here are some intriguing unknown facts about her life.


1. Did you know that long before she made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Parineeta,' there were reportedly over 40-45 screen tests and an additional 17 makeup shoots that she had to undergo before signing the film?


2. For those who are not aware, it might be surprising that although ‘Parineeta’ was Vidya Balan’s mainstream Bollywood debut film, it wasn't her first venture in the showbiz industry. Vidya Balan had actually started her career with a laugh-a-riot TV serial called ‘Hum Paanch.’ She played the role of Radhika Mathur, a character who always had a hearing aid for assistance. The serial also starred Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Bhairavi Raichuria, and Vandana Pathak. Aired from 1995 to 2006, it was one of the most widely watched serials of its time.


3. After her exit from the serial, she went on to feature in as many as 90 advertisements for various brands!

4. Did you know that ‘The Dirty Picture’ actress is academically well-armed with a Master’s degree in Sociology?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

5. In her free time (if she finds any), you will often find her engrossed in books. Her favorite author is Paulo Coelho.

6. One of her dream roles happens to be that of the legendary Charlie Chaplin! Vidya dreams of playing this iconic role one day.

7. Reports have it that Vidya Balan is a ‘strict disciplinarian’ when it comes to cleanliness, as she likes to keep her room and surroundings spick and span.

8. Were you aware that Vidya Balan actually hates wearing false eyelashes?

9. The actress, true to her South Indian roots, likes and prefers to roam in her house barefoot. She doesn’t like the concept of wearing footwear inside the house!

10. Rumor has it that the birthday girl, Vidya Balan, doesn’t like English films without subtitles.

11. Unconfirmed reports even state that Vidya Balan’s parents gift her a saree on every birthday! If this is true, then we think she will be ready to add one more saree to her already huge collection!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidya balan birthday Entertainment News bollywood Happy Birthday Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK