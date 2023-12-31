Vidya Balan Birthday 2023: From being labelled 'bad luck' to winning the National Award

Vidya Balan Birthday 2023: Before Parineeta happened, the actress was termed bad luck after her film with Mohanlal was shelved. She was also replaced from 12 other movies

Actor Vidya Balan is known as a powerhouse performer today. She made her acting debut in the 2005 film Parineeta alongside Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. However, long before Parineeta, she was all set to make her debut with the Malayalam film titled 'Chakram'. However, the film got shelved and Vidya was labelled a bringer of bad luck. This resulted in Vidya getting replaced from a dozen Malayalam movies she had signed.

Vidya started her professional acting career with the TV show 'Hum Paanch' and commercial advertisements. Her first big break came in the form of a Malayalam film offer with a chance to work opposite superstar Mohanlal. While pursuing her education, Vidya was cast as the female lead in director Kamal’s 'Chakram'. She became the talk of the town. Even before the release of the film, thanks to the announcement of her role opposite Mohanlal she secured 12 film offers.

However, Chakram was called off due to some alleged production issues. Mohanlal walked out of the project. A project of the superstar getting shelved was a rare phenomenon and left producers baffled. Balan was the only new person on the team and was eventually labelled bad luck resulting in her losing all the other 12 films as well. The film was later directed by Lohithadas with Meera Jasmine and Prithviraj in lead roles.

While her dream to be a part of the movies was fraught with hurdles, Vidya did not let it affect her self-esteem. She continued her work and bagged the music video for the Indian band Euphoria. It opened new doors of opportunity for her. During this low phase of her career, director Pradeep Sarkar offered her, her debut film 'Parineeta'.

“I remember I was at a concert with my friends when I got the call from Mr (Vidhu Vinod) Chopra to tell me that he was going to change my life,” Vidya recalls in one of the TV talk shows. “He told me I was his Parineeta in a very dramatic fashion. Standing there, my tears just wouldn’t stop...He said I was like a piece of coal he were polishing to become a diamond and I am forever grateful to him and Pradeep Sarkar for that.”

“I gave over 60 tests...right from Indian look, western look, curly hair, straight hair, song, emotional scene...etc. I kept doing it but later I was fed up as I was not aware if they were really going to take me or not. And the moment I gave up was the time when I got the film,” Vidya earlier said. “We tested her 60-65 times...after a few tests I saw her looking at the camera and abusing me. The fact that she was desperate to do the film...it showed in those 60-65 tests. But when she did not give a damn was the time when she performed. If you are desperate for something you won’t get it,” said Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Vidya won the best debut actress that year, breaking the label of bad luck and finding her place in the Hindi film industry. She went on to deliver memorable performances and even won the National award for Best Actress for Dirty Picture. She later found a spit in the Cannes Film Festival Jurybas well. She has shouldered several female-led films like Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, Dirty Picture, Sherni, Jalsa, and Neeyat among others. She will also star in a film titled Lovers, starring Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead role, and is rumoured to have been cast alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in an upcoming film.