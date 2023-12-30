Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Vidya Balan revealed how during her childhood, she refused to eat her food if she didn't see the song 'Sara Zamana' featuring Amitabh Bachchan on television

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Actress Vidya Balan took a journey down memory lane when she talked about how, when she was younger, she used to refuse to eat if she didn't see the popular song 'Sara Zamana' with Amitabh Bachchan on TV. Kishore Kumar's song 'Sara Zamana' is taken from the 1981 film 'Yaarana,' which also starred Amitabh, Neetu Singh, and Tanuja. Along with Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi, Vidya made an appearance in the last episode of the quiz-based reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 15."

Vidya narrated a story about the megastar from her youth during the game that Amitabh Bachchan hosted. "I was telling Sheetal backstage. You and I go back a long way, sir, to our early years," the actress said. Big B jumped in and added, "You're talking about this now."

Vidya continued her story, saying, "You are unaware of this. Growing up, if I hadn't watched 'Sara Zamana' on TV, I wouldn't have eaten. Even now, when you are in front of me, I still feel the same. It happens to every person on KBC. The majority become mute.

The actress known for 'Maa' continued, saying, "Sir, I've seen...I've observed that in this season a lot of people have highlighted their one person who just makes you want to cry. I'd like to show you a quick video. The 81-year-old actor exclaimed, "Oh, God!" after being startled. Who is that? Play it fast. The video featured Jaya Bachchan, the wife of Big B.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor said, “Thank you so much, Vidya. You reminded me of so many things.” Vidya then said, “I’m a big fan of hers too, sir. I wanted to somehow...bring her…” She said how everyone in her family is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Vidya was accompanied by her parents, and mother-in-law on the sets of ‘KBC 15’.

“When KBC was launched in 2000, my father wrote a letter to you. He posted the letter but maybe you didn't get it. He didn't get a reply and he was dejected. In our family…forget about my family and this country, the whole world is your fan. When I was working with you, he'd tell me every time, ‘Can I give you the letter?’ I said, ‘Please don’t!’ I would hesitate back then. Today, my father brought that letter,” she said.

Vidya’s father then handed over the letter to the ‘Don’ actor. Amitabh said to her father: “Sir, thank you so much. Thank you very much. Thank you.” The 'Kahaani' actress said: “You can read it later, but it's a big deal for him that he could give the letter to you.”

Big B said that he will read it as well as reply to it.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

(With inputs from IANS)